George Ann Robison Ahles, 83, died Aug. 28, 2019. She was born March 16, 1936. Born in Lebanon, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late George Thomas Nelson and Ida Mae Jackson. George Ann was married to the late Judge Rodney Victor Ahles. Her first husband was the late David McGill Robison Jr.
George Ann is survived by her two sons. David McGill Robison III and daughter-in-law Elizabeth Lauer Robison of Simpsonville, South Carolina, and James Andrew Robison and daughter-in-law Colyer Brubaker Robison of Franklin, Tennessee. She also is survived by her five grandchildren, Haley Margene Robison of Simpsonville, South Carolina, Summer Jewel Robison of Jacksonville Florida, Allie Tucker Robison Mudd (and grandson-in-law Noah Lael Mudd) of Brentwood Tennessee, Andrew David Robison of Thibodaux, Louisiana, and Luke James Robison also of Franklin.
George Ann graduated from Lebanon High School in 1954. She received her bachelor's degree from Carson Newman University and her master's from the University of Tennessee. She taught music at Metro Nashville Public Schools, Oak Hill School and Belmont University over a 30-year period. She also performed as a soprano soloist at many venues over her life, including the Nashville Symphony Chorus and First Presbyterian Church of Nashville. She frequently volunteered at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital, taking dogs to comfort cancer patients.
A small, private family memorial will occur in a few months.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org. Updated details can be found on Facebook at "Porgie Memorial." Mailing address is 216 Strasburg Drive, Simpsonville, SC 29681.
