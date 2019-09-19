Guy Martin Barrett, age 66 passed away Saturda, September 14, 2019 in Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Martin Elbert Barrett and Georgia Lee Combs Barrett.
He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Adam) Meadors; son, Michael Barrett; sister, Delores (Frank) Domincovitch; granddaughter, Hailey Meadors; and nieces and nephews, Marty (Lisa) Heckman, Marisa Heckman, Kate Davis and Kyle Upton.
Mr. Barrett served our country as an Army veteran and his passion was being a truck driver for Ozark Motor Lines.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 21 at 2 p.m. until a celebration of life service with military honors at 3 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Rev. Kevin Medlin will officiate the service.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Guy's memory to the Wounded Warrior Project or to Lebanon's Wilson County Veterans Museum.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, www.partlowchapel.com.
