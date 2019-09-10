Jackie Sue Taylor age 65 of Lebanon, died Friday afternoon, Sept. 6, 2019, at her residence.
Born Aug. 9, 1954, she was the daughter of Jackie L. Tyree and the late Ethylean Williamson Tyree of Statesville. She and her husband were owners of Mid-Tenn Mark VII, Inc. car washes and she was a realty broker. Jackie was a well known public speaker, storyteller, and author. She was a member of Green Hill Church in Mt. Juliet and was a bible study leader for over 20 years with Precept Ministries. In 2019 she published her book, "The Great Physician and Carrots." In 2014 Jackie was named Miss Senior Wilson County and placed fourth in the Miss Senior Tennessee Pageant.
Jackie Sue is survived by her husband, Robert L. Taylor; daughter, Dawn Taylor of Lebanon; sister, Dianne (Jimmie) Owen of Statesville; brothers, Azel (Doris) Tyree of Statesville and Josh Tyree of Liberty; nieces and nephews, Jim (Kim) Owen, Kim (Rhea) Paris, Daniel (Faye) Tyree, Amy (Ernie) Adsmond, Joshua (Mindy) Tyree, Kristina (D.J.) Haddock, Caitlin, and Peyton Tyree; several great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at the Watertown First Baptist Church with Dr. Daryl Crouch, Senior Pastor at Green Hill Church, officiating and longtime friend and classmate Mike Stroud assisting. Interment will follow at Hunter Memorial Park. Pallbearers, Troy Huddleston, Josiah Remboldt, Chad Craddock, Jon Hawker, Josh Storie, Dalton Pardue, Jesse Hardin, Rob Guffey. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Precept Ministries International at www.precept.org. Hunter Funeral Home 615-237-9318.
