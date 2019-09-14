Graveside service for Mrs. Janie Clemons Russ Foster will be 3 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Hermitage Memorial Gardens with Rev. David Hesson officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
Mrs. Foster, age 94 of Florence, South Carolina and formerly of Lebanon passed away September 10, 2019.
Born October 27, 1924, in Dekalb County, Tennessee, she is the daughter of the late Byrd and Ethel Holland Clemons. She was a retired beautician and a member of First United Methodist Church in Lebanon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Oid Russ; and five brothers: Arvil, Lionel, James, Roosevelt, and Byrd Clemons Jr.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Mary Linda and Jerry Kinard of Florence, SC; two grandchildren: Dr. Brian R. (Jennifer) Kinard and Holly K. (Dr. Brad) Campbell; six great-grandchildren: Vivian and Joanna Kinard; Mary Lachlan, William, Isla and Ford Campbell; brother, Arthur Clemons of Knoxville; and a sister, Katie LaFever of Cookeville.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon 615-444-2142 www.ligonbobo.com.
