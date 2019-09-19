Funeral services for Mrs. Jean Dunn Lancaster will be 1 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Maple Hill Church of Christ with Bro. Mike Wamble and Bro. Rob Long officiating. Interment will be at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home and Sunday from noon until service at Maple Hill Church of Christ.
Mrs. Lancaster, age 72 of Lebanon passed away Monday, September 17, 2019, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Born February 16, 1947, in the Commerce Community of Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late J. T. and Evelyn Owen Dunn.
She was a 1965 graduate of Watertown High School and was a member of Maple Hill Church of Christ. She worked for Fidelity Federal for many years. She then was a real estate broker in Wilson County for over 35 years, working at Agee & Johnson Realty & Auction.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Arnold Allen Lancaster; three children, Gary Richard (Tammy) Martin, John William (Andrea) Martin, and Rebecca (Trent) Weekes; five grandchildren, Matthew and Jonathan Martin, Jacob and Ashley Franklin, and Rayna Lancaster; sister, Dianne (Randy) Parker; and brother, David (Suzanne) Dunn.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.