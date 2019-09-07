Johnathan Turner age 53 passed away on August 31, 2019 at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, TN.
Survivors include devoted wife Melanie Turner, daughter Anthonisha Kelly, son Jacob Lowe, grandson Jayden Guest, father, Sherman Tibbs, stepmother Shirley Harris, mother-in-law Rose Mary Lowe, grandmother Mary Cloud, sisters Taffiney Turner, Yolanda (William) Redmond, Kimberly (Carl) Harris Dade, brothers Michael Todd Rhodes, Shonn (Tracey), Marcus (Mildred) and Craig (Samantha) Tibbs, Patrick Cockrill, brothers-in-law Chris Hudson, Rufus (Erin), Phillip (Dorita), Calvin and Jeremy Lowe, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Family visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon with funeral to follow at Tulip Grove Baptist Church, 563 Shute Lane, Old Hickory, TN. The eulogist will be Pastor Craig Tibbs and the officiant Bishop Bobby Sanders. Interment will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens, Hermitage, TN
Arrangements entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home 615-444-4558.
