Mrs. Lois Smith Rich, age 85 of Lebanon, passed away August 28, 2019, at her home. Born in Wilson County, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Sadie Frances McIntyre Smith. She was a homemaker and attended Town Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Joe Rich; two sisters: Annie Mai Leyhew, Leila Owen Griffin; three brothers: John Edward Smith, J.W. Smith, Bobby Joe Smith. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Frances Smith; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services were Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Eld. Garry Drennon officiating. Interment was at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.ligonbobo.com.
