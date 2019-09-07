Funeral services for Mrs. Lucille Taylor Agee will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church with Bro. Joe Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Sunday from 1-3 p.m.
Mrs. Agee, 99 of Lebanon, died Sept. 4, 2019, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Born September 14, 1919, in Houston County, Tennessee, she is the daughter of the late J. Ralph and Laura Elizabeth Bush Taylor.
She graduated from high school in Erin as Salutatorian. She was a charter member and oldest member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church. Upon high school graduation, Lucille worked at BF Goodrich in Clarksville from 1940-1942, then Montgomery Ward in the credit department. Lucille worked at Fort Campbell Military Base during World War II. When the war ended, she went back to Montgomery Ward working in the catalog department. She changed jobs, working in the Lebanon office of the U.S. Agriculture and Soil Conservation for 13.5 years from 1952-1965. Meanwhile, Arch had gone back to flying and teaching pilots at the Lebanon Airport. As work at the airport increased, she again changed jobs and "helped Arch" running the office of Agee Flying Service at the Lebanon Airport from 1965-1979.
Until beset by macular degeneration and other vision problems, Lucille was accomplished at meticulous needlework, winning many ribbons. Also, she was a master rosarian, raising award-winning roses in her yard as well as serving as a judge at juried rose shows. She was an avid accomplished bridge player. Lucille loved cooking and was an exceptional hostess.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arch B. Agee in 1979; brother, James R. (J. R.) Taylor Jr.; sister, Eunice Taylor; and a nephew, Homer Taylor.
She is survived by a niece, Anne Taylor Powell (Mrs. D.H.) Oak Ridge; nephew, Ronnie Taylor, Hohenwald; 11 devoted Agee nieces and nephews Mike Agee, Neal Agee, Jr., Suzanne Agee Givan, Luther Agee, all of Lebanon; Dorothy (Dot) Agee Burton, Cookeville; Jim Agee, Florida; Dennis Agee, Michigan; Ronald Agee, Wisconsin: Keith Agee and Kevin Agee, Michigan; and Jerry Agee, Texas; sister-in-law, Mable Taylor, Oak Ridge; 13 Bush cousins; numerous great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews, including Emma Lucille Ingle, Oak Ridge; and many dear friends.
Memorials may be made to the Bethlehem United Methodist Church Building Fund.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon 615-444-2142 www.ligonbobo.com.
