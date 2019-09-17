Norma Ruth Mitchell Johnson, age 82, passed away Sunday September 15, 2019 at Centennial Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Adolf Mitchell and Mary Ethel Sims Mitchell; loving brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Robert N. "Bobby" Johnson; daughter, Gaye Johnson Christian; son, Norris Johnson; grandsons, Daniel (Lindy) Christian and Hunter Christian with fiancee Cheyenne Woodard; brother, Howard Mitchell; sisters-in-law, Ruby Johnson, Dorothy Johnson, Betty June Thorne, and Vermell Albert; numerous other loving family and friends.
Norma Ruth was a 1955 graduate of Lebanon High School and was a cheerleader all four years. She was a member of Lebanon's First Baptist Church where she and her husband were youth leaders. She was formerly employed in sales for Cox's & American Plumbing. She served in the late 1960s as a Welcome Wagon Hostess.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18 from 4-7 p.m. and Thursday, September 19 from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel.
Mrs. Johnson's grandsons, Daniel and Hunter Christian will officiate the service. Interment will be at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Johnson, Kevin Johnson, Bruce Johnson, Rick Thorne, David Thorne, Dale Mitchell, Gregory Mitchell, Derrick Mitchell, Daniel Christian, Hunter Christian, Trey Estes, Houston Estes, Larry Albert, and Rick Albert. Honorary pallbearers will be The Seekers Sunday School Class and Hardaway-Jenkins Volunteer Class of Lebanon's First Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made in Norma Ruth's memory to Lebanon's First Baptist Church or to the Gideon's International.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007.
