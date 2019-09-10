Lena Mae "Peggy" Tyree age 80 of the Statesville Community, died Friday afternoon, Sept. 6, 2019, at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.
Born May 20, 1939, in Burnsville, WV, she was the daughter of the late William Aubery Riffle and Eva Susan Carroll Riffle and was preceded in death by a step-daughter, Jackie Sue Taylor and 4 brothers and a sister.
Peggy is survived by her husband, Jackie L. Tyree of Statesville; stepchildren, Dianne (Jimmie) Owen of Statesville, Azel (Doris) Tyree of Statesville and Josh L. Tyree of Liberty; stepson-in-law, Robert L. Taylor; step-grandchildren, Dawn Taylor, Jim (Kim) Owen, Kim (Rhea) Paris, Daniel (Faye) Tyree, Amy (Ernie) Adsmond, Joshua (Mindy) Tyree, Kristina (D.J.) Haddock, Caitlin, and Peyton Tyree; several step-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Anna Belle, and cousin, Phoebe Frances.
Funeral service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Adam Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Cunningham Cemetery. Pallbearers, Josh Tyree, Ernie Adsmond, Daniel Tyree, Kyle Craighead, Jim Owen, Joshua Tyree. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. until service time on Tuesday. Hunter Funeral Home 615-237-9318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.