Robin Mains passed away September 8, 2019 at age 55.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Robin worked for New Mexico Medical Examiner’s Office as a crime scene investigator. She enjoyed collecting stones, cats, arts and crafts and sewing.
She is survived by her sister Kimberly (John) Agee, half-sister Jenny (Rick) Traut, stepsister Cheri Friedman, stepbrothers Clay (Karen) Friedman and Chuck (Petra) Friedman, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Bill H. Mains and Marjorie “Beth” Leberman-Friedman.
