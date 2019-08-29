Ruby Vastola passed away on August 27, 2019 at age 89.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Thursday from 3-8 p.m. and on Friday from 11 a.m. until the service. The funeral service, conducted by Brother Glenn Denton, is 1 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Wilson County Memorial will follow the service. Pallbearers will be Conner, Stephen, Orry, Titus, Matthew, and Tyler Vastola. Honorary pallbearers will be the staff at Quality Care Health Center. Memorial donations can be made to The Gideons International (Lebanon Gideon Camp, PO Box 591, Lebanon TN 37088).
Mrs. Vastola is survived by children: August (Dianne) Vastola III, Val Vastola, Steven Vastola, Anna Perry, Frank (Teresa) Vastola, Mark (Christi) Vastola, Silas (Angela) Vastola, and Gilliam (Kim) Vastola; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by husband August Vastola Sr., parents Silas and Caroline Tramel, siblings Charles Tramel, Paul Tramel, Sophie Tramel, John Tramel, and Eugene Poland, and daughter-in-law Donna Vastola.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
