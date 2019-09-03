Sue Rollins, age 82 of Lebanon, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Summit Medical Center.
She is preceded in death by parents, Buford and Lillian Jones; husband, Carl Rollins; daughter, Wanda Rollins Reed; sisters, Lorene Wrye, Jewel Eakes, and Mary Lee Nelson.
She is survived by daughter, Lisa (Johnny) Carver; grandson, Brandon Carver; brother, J.B. Jones; sisters, Sara (Fred) Holycross and Shirley (Bunny) Short; friend, Wayne Lannom; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Rollins was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church and retired from the Wilson County Sherriff's Department. She filled her life with music as she enjoyed playing guitar and singing with friends and at her church. She was also a regular customer every morning at the "Liars Table" at Frankie's Cafe.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel with visitation one hour prior to the service. Bro. Joe Johnson and Bro. Dave Winton will officiate. Interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 obit line 615-444-7700 www.partlowchapel.com.
