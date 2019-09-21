Walter E. Clark, 66, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2009 at Quality Care. Services will be Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at noon in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel.
He will lie in state from 9 a.m. until the service. Family will receive friends and family on Monday from 4-7 p.m.
He is survived by a host of family and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 1330 Bluebird Road, is in charge of arrangements. 615-444-3117.
