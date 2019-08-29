Readers have noticed some of the changes we have made over the past two months since our purchase of the Democrat. Some of those changes have brought praise, while others have generated complaints. And we have more coming, which I'll talk about first.
Today our new lebanondemocrat.com website debuts. It is still a work in progress, but it has a cleaner design and will have more functionality than our previous site.
Current subscribers will be getting an email from classifieds@lebanondemocrat giving you temporary credentials and asking you to log in and update your account. We will leave the website and e-edition free for now to give everyone a chance to complete the registration process. After Sept. 9, you will have to be a verified subscriber to access the e-edition and more than three articles per month on the website. There will be a option for nonsubscribers to access to the site for $1 a day. A subscription to the Democrat gives you the newspaper three days a week, including unlimited access to the website, e-edition and eventually our archives.
Now to the changes we've already made. Perhaps the one that has generated the most comment was the recent dropping of the arrest reports. Let me explain why I've done that.
I don't believe it's fair and consistent with the foundation of our criminal justice system to publish the names of the people arrested without being certain we will publish the outcome of their cases. Innocent until proven guilty is the concept at the heart of law in the United States. Someone's arrest does not mean they are guilty of the crime for which they were arrested, yet their name is in the paper and, more importantly, on the internet for essentially all eternity.
Over the past few years I've had several instances where people have asked me to take their name off our website because they are applying for jobs or scholarships or leases. Turns out we published their arrest for DUI or possession of marijuana or shoplifting and the charge was later dropped, reduced or expunged, yet never reported. Potential employers or landlords do a Google search and up pops an arrest report we published. Yes we have the right to publish the arrests -- they are public record -- but without the staff resources to track those arrests through the court system, I believe it's irresponsible to do so.
Of course, we will still write about arrests for serious crimes, or elected officials and prominent figures who are arrested. If it's a matter of public safety or public concern, it will be reported. We will do stories on crime trends, DUIs, drug arrests, burglaries, assaults, etc. Eventually, I plan to develop a system where we report on the outcome of all criminal cases in Wilson County. That will take the place of arrest reports.
I'd be interested in hearing your thoughts on this policy. Please email me at malexieff@lebanondemocrat.com.
Another issue that's generated complaints is our inconsistency in getting the Dear Abby column in the paper. Beginning today, the column will appear on the back page of the A section, right under our new weather graphic. Speaking of which, I hope readers are finding the weather graphic a useful feature. It includes historical data, the forecast, regional temperatures, and river levels, among other things.
I've touched on a few things here, and want to invite readers to contact me with comments or concerns about any aspect of the Democrat. After all, it's your newspaper as much as mine.
Mike Alexieff is editor and publisher of the Lebanon Democrat. He can be reached at malexieff@lebanondemocrat.com or 615-444-3953.
