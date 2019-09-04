School board comes under fire for policy

The Wilson County Schools Board of Education received some heat for a policy regarding electronic voting at the meeting on Thursday night.
At the beginning of the meeting, during the statements from citizens section of the meeting, Kristi Dunn, a Mt. Juliet resident, raised a concern with the way the Aug. 5 meeting was treated in regards to a member of the board voting electronically while out of town.
The board policy states that members of the board may still vote electronically when they are not physically present for the board meetings. They "must do so by using technology which will allow the chairman to visually identify the member," according to the policy.
That policy may have been violated at their meeting on Aug. 5 when member Chad Karl took part in the meeting over the phone while he was out of town, and participated in the voting.
The policy also states that members may only attend a meeting electronically if it's for work, a family emergency or military service. Karl stated on record that he was at the beach with his family.
"There was nothing in this meeting that was a major vote, my concern is what if that night there was a major vote on something," Dunn said. "What if that vote counted for something really important and this policy became an issue?"
The board members discussed whether the policy should be reworded or just followed more carefully, by utilizing apps and websites like Skype and FaceTime in order to visually identify the member before any voting occurs.
"You know people can interpret the law in different ways," said Larry Tomlinson, chairman of the board. "So with me being the chair, I interpreted that to mean as long as I could see Mr. Karl's phone number and I could hear his voice I knew who it was."
The board came to an agreement, after a recommendation from district attorney Mike Jennings, that the policy didn't need to be reworded, just followed more closely.
"I think your policy is fine," Jennings said. "I don't think there's any intent here to do anything wrong by anybody sitting at this table. We have to follow the policy but I think the policy is fine."
The board voted to amend the minutes from the Aug. 5 meeting by including next to Karl's name that he attended electronically. This amendment to the minutes passed in a 4-2 vote. Karl abstained from the vote while Kimberly McGee and Wayne McNeese voted against amending the minutes.
