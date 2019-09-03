The Cedar Senior Center received a $5,000 donation from Mayor Bernie Ash at a luncheon celebrating its volunteers on Friday afternoon.
The center has been hosting seniors in Lebanon for daily lunches, bingo games and movie nights for years.
"The volunteers are what's kept it going," said Nancy Turner, who has been coming to the senior center since 1992. "It was a good place to come and socialize. When I first started coming I found out I had cancer so this place has been a second home for me."
Recently, Phillip Proctor, the owner of Prestige Wood Furnishings, decided to donate new cabinets to the center and install them in the kitchen. Larry Connaster with Home Town Flooring donated his time and supplies to install the kick plates on the bottom cabinets and tile under the gas stove. They were both invited to the luncheon to thank them for their donations.
"I've been here about eight years," said Sue Tweet, another member of the Cedar Seniors, "The last few years they've just done so much to the place."
The Cedar Senior Center has about 180 members who can drop into the center at any time of day to eat lunch, play cornhole or dominos, or watch a movie together. There's also a library where members can check out books or donate their old books.
"Cedar Seniors members have been blessed with a beautiful kitchen and dining area due to the volunteered kindness and generosity of these men," said Joyce Simms, the secretary of Cedar Senior Center.
