Winfree Bryant overwhelmed visiting Gladeville 64-20 for homecoming Thursday night.
Ashton Steverson scored the first of his two touchdowns on a tackle-breaking 34-yard run two minutes into the game, followed by Kaiden West's two-point conversion. Ayden Warren also scored twice while West, Zoe Then and Thomas Ball. Cameron Nixon was a school-record 8-for-8 on extra points as the Aviators soared into halftime ahead 50-6.
Key Crowell added a 55-yard interception return as Winfree Bryant's 64 points are second most in school history.
Steverson finished with 126 yards on five carries while Then needed just two rushes to reach 110.
Ball and Sean Johnson had three tackles each as the Aviators improved to 2-1.
"We had a really good week of practice and it showed," Winfree Bryant coach Jody Criswell said. "We were outsized up front, but we executed really well. The kids were just more focused this week.
"We played great team defense swarming to the ball."
Winfree Bryant opened the season with a 15-6 win over Jo Byrns before surrendering 14 fourth-quarter points in a 14-6 loss to Wilson County. The game with Walter J. Baird, which was rained out, has been rescheduled for Oct. 3.
The Aviators will travel to West Wilson next Thursday in Mt. Juliet.
(0) comments
