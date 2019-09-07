Bears bottle up Blue Devils, 24-7

Mt. Juliet runs winning streak vs. Lebanon to 11
Following last year's near-miss at Mt. Juliet, Blue Devil Nation had high hopes of scratching a decade-old itch against the Golden Bears.
But the Bears scored early and the Mt. Juliet defense kept Lebanon's offense in check throughout a 24-7 MJ victory at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium on Friday night.
After holding Lebanon to a three-and-out on the game's first series, Mt. Juliet struck on third down when Brice Messenger found Jamari Sowell on a screen and Sowell took it 62 yards down the left sideline for a 7-0 Golden Bear lead.
Lebanon still had not made a first down when Mt. Juliet took advantage of a short field to score on Jordan Braswell's 6-yard run up the middle.
Tyler Johnson, who was short on a 47-yard field-goal try late in the first quarter, kicked his second extra point for a 14-0 Golden Bear lead less than a minute into the second period.
By halftime, the Blue Devils had four first downs and 89 total yards.
Lebanon finally caught a break in the third quarter when Dominic Cellucci recovered a muffed punt at the Mt. Juliet 31. Ethan Copas flipped a screen pass to DeQuantay Shannon, who hurdled the first Golden Bear defender on his way to a 28-yard touchdown to cut the margin in half to 14-7, firing up the home side of Watkins Stadium.
Mt. Juliet snatched momentum right back with a 23-yard touchdown run by Conlin Bagott to re-extend the Bears' lead to 21-7.
Johnson extended the lead to 24-7 with a 38-yard field goal with 4:38 to play.
Following an exchange of turnovers -- an interception by Mt. Juliet's Donovan Lewis and a fumble recovery by Lebanon's
Justin Burch -- the Blue Devils drove to the Bears' 4 on a series of runs by La'Quentin Hearn before time expired as LHS fell to 1-2.
Earlier in the fourth, Lebanon's Levi Sampson got his second interception in as many weeks.
The Bears, whose last loss to Lebanon came in 2008, pulled even for this season at 1-1 with their 11th straight victory over the Blue Devils.
Mt. Juliet will play host to rival Gallatin in the Golden Bears' home opener in the newly-renamed Elzie Patton Stadium/Mel Brown Athletic Complex. Lebanon will travel to LaVergne. Both kickoffs will be at 7 p.m. next Friday.
