SPRINGFIELD -- Host Greenbrier edged Lebanon's boys 322-324 while Beech brought up the rear in the Thursday tri-match with 385 at The Legacy Golf Course.
Lebanon's girls and Beech tied 200-200.
Greenbrier does not have a girls' team.
Mark McDearman turned in the low round of 70 for the Blue Devils while Ethan Keith shot 79, Ryan Becht 81 and Adrian Cheesman and Carson Boyd 94 each.
Makenzie Mohr led the Lady Devils with a 94 while Caroline Wright racked up a 106.
Lebanon will play host to Hendersonville and Station Camp at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Five Oaks Golf & Country Club in the Blue Devils' only home match of the season.
