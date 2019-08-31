Blue Devils rip McGavock, 42-7

Shannon's 4 scores, Sampson's big plays lift Lebanon to first win
Lebanon made its 2019 home debut in spectacular fashion Friday night with a 42-7 win over McGavock at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium.
The first half was the DeQuantay Shannon Show as the junior running back scored all four touchdowns in the first half on runs of 60, 1, 15 and 1 again for a 28-0 lead. He finished with 141 yards on 14 carries in 21/2 quarters.
Levi Sampson starred on defense and special teams with an interception and long punt return.
The Blue Devil defense was dominant as it hounded quarterback Marcus Johnson, who did most of McGavock's running in addition to the passing.
Shannon set the tone with a 60-yard sprint to the end zone on Lebanon's first offensive play.
He emerged from a gang tackle in the backfield to score from a yard out for a 14-0 lead.
After a bad McGavock snap led to a shanked punt, Lebanon only had to travel 23 yards, the
final 15 coming when Shannon bounced outside and into the end zone for a 21-0 lead.
A Sampson interception and 33-yard return to the McGavock 33-yard line led to Shannon's second 1-yard score for a 28-0 lead.
Ethan Copas scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak behind right guard for a 35-0 lead, starting the running clock.
Sampson's 54-yard punt return set up La'Quentin Hearn's 1-yard scoring run on fourth down as Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry began going to his bench.
Sampson then intercepted a Johnson pass. But that series ended with Lebanon's only punt of the night.
McGavock broke the shutout in the final two minutes on a 7-yard run by Johnson. It turned out to be the final play of the night as the clock expired just when the Raiders were about to kick off.
Lebanon will open Region 4-6A action at 7 p.m. next Friday when arch-rival Mt. Juliet visits Tribble Field/Watkins Stadium.
