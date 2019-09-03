Boots shoots for A good cause

Last week I participated in Boots Donnelly's annual sporting clays charity shoot, and still have a black-and-blue shoulder to prove it.
As in past years, I teamed with retired TV sports directors Hope Hines and Rusty Kalis, along with former MTSU football coach Preston O'Neal.
I broke 56 of 100 targets. We won't go into how many Hope and Rudy broke.
But the point of the shoot wasn't to break targets, but rather to try to break the cycle of trouble in which many inter-city kids find themselves.
Everybody talks about the growing crisis.
Boots is trying to do something about it.
The former Middle Tennessee State football standout, coach and athletic director is the driving force behind Backfield in Motion, an organization devoted to providing sports-based activities for at-risk male teens.
Boots and a team of volunteers provide the kids guidance and mentoring, with an emphasis on education. Sports is their leverage.
Many of the kids have no father figure to advise them, inspire them, and help steer them through the land-mine of pitfalls they have to negotiate on a daily basis.
Boots believes most of the trouble-prone teens can be rescued if someone will take the time to throw them a life-line.
Several years ago when Backfield in Motion was formed, the nonprofit organization was seeking sponsors and fund-raising events. It eventually settled on a sporting clays competition. Target shooting can be enjoyed by men and women of all ages and skill levels and it has great fund-raising potential.
Prior to last week's shoot, a cookout and auction were held. Over $30,000 was generated, on top of the entry fees.
Along with fundraising events, Backfield in Motion relies on private donations. Larry Schmittou, founder and past owner of the Nashville Sounds, is among the annual donors.
Anyone interested in making a donation or volunteering their services can obtain information from the Backfield in Motion website.
Boots, arguably the most popular sports personality in Middle Tennessee, would like to see other communities, including Lebanon, form similar organizations.
As once-small towns grow, so do their problems with youth crime. No community is immune.
Working with Backfield in Motion is time-consuming. Many of the leaders are retired coaches, businessmen and civic leaders. They and other volunteers devote their time and effort to assisting with special projects and events, as well as mentoring individual youngsters.
The challenge can be a bit overwhelming -- identifying at-risk kids and trying to get them involved in wholesome outlets.
Boots and his Backfield in Motion volunteers know they can't save every troubled kid. But they are convinced they can save some of them.
Like breaking clay targets, connecting with just one youngster makes up for all the misses.
Larry Woody is The Democrat's outdoors writer. Email him at larrywoody@gmail.com.
