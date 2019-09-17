DICKSON -- Lebanon's Aiden Britt won the Dickson Invitational last Saturday as he and several of his teammates set personal-record times at Buckner City Park.
Britt crossed the finish line in 15:52 as the Blue Devils finished fifth with 177 points.
India Mastin was fifth in the girls' race in 22:26.
Judah Bender was 13th in the boys' race in a personal-best 18:27 while Hayden Jones had a personal-best 19:59, Jackson Andrews 20:29, Neil Nelson a personal-best 20:53, Bryson Glover a personal-record 21:03, Jeremy Taylor a personal-record 21:31 and Nathan Binion 31:22.
In the girls' race, Lauren Vaden finished in 27:26 while Emma Herren had a personal-best 28:23.
Lebanon will be off until Sept. 28 when the Blue Devils travel to Cookeville for the Burnett Invitational.
