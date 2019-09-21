C-O rallies past host Southside

Carroll-Oakland came from behind to overtake host Southside 24-26, 25-15, 15-9 in middle school volleyball on Thursday night.
"Both teams did an exceptional job and gave their best with rallies back and forth all evening," Southside coach Jamie Hubbell wrote in an email.
Carroll-Oakland also came from behind in the junior-varsity match to win 23-25, 25-21, 15-12.
