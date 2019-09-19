Carrothers earns Defensive Player of the Week honors

Cumberland's Jon Carrothers garnered Mid-South Bluegrass Division Defensive Player of the Week honors this week, as announced Monday by the league office.
The Memphis native posted seven solo tackles and two assisted tackles in the game. The Middle Tennessee State-transfer also intercepted Thomas More quarterback Justin Post in the end zone in the second quarter of Saturday's victory.
Carrothers is leading the team with 11 total tackles and is tied for the lead with one interception and also has one pass break up one the campaign.
The Phoenix, who broke into the NAIA coaches' poll at No. 25 Monday, will travel to Laurinburg, N.C., to take on St. Andrews on Saturday. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. CDT.
Cumberland ranks eighth nationally in rushing offense per game (243 yards per game) while the defense is proving to stand strong, coming in at ninth in scoring defense, allowing 10 points per game, and 13th in total defense, averaging 264.5 yards per game.
