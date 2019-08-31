CCBA 3-fish limit winners

Submitted to The Democrat
John Knowles and Corey Steakley won the April 21 Cedar City Bass Anglers Tuesday Night 3-Fish Limit with 8.42 pounds caught on Old Hickory Lake out of Davis Corner. Jerry Carlisle and Terry Carlisle were second out of 21 boats with 6.07 pounds.
