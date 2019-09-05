CCBA Tuesday Night 3-Fish Limit winners

Submitted to the Democrat

Adam Sharp (left) won Week 3 of the Cedar City Bass Anglers Tuesday Night 3-Fish Limit Tournament with 9.78 pounds caught on Old Hickory Lake out of Davis Corner. Buster Drennon and Easton Drennon hold their second-place plaques after catching 8.65 pounds. Not pictured are third-place finishers Greg Gregory and Jason Franklin, who caught 7.75 pounds, and Wayne Minor and Randy Hesson, whose seven pounds of fish was good for fourth place out of 39 boats.