CCBA Tuesday Night 3-Fish Limit

Wayne Minor and Randy Hessobn won Week 2 of the Cedar City Bass Anglers Tuesday Night 3-Fish Limit tournament on Old Hickory Lake out of Davis Corner, reeling in 9.19 pounds. John G. Graves and Adam Sharp were second with 7.55 pounds. Greg Gregory and Jason Franklin (not pictured) were third out of 24 boats with 6.96 pounds.
