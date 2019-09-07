CCBA Tuesday Night 3-Fish winners

Submitted to The Democrat

Mark Johnson and Thomas Ford won Week 4 of the Cedar City Bass Anglers Tuesday Night 3-Fish Limit out of Davis Corner on Old Hickory Lake with 10.7 pounds, followed by Michael Drennon and Reid Smith with 10.51 pounds. Not pictured are Wayne Minor and Randy Hesson, who caught 89.79 pounds, and Kenny and Jennifer Greer who caught 8.49 pounds. Thirty-one boats competed.