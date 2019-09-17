CHATTANOOGA -- Making a business trip to the Lookout City, Friendship Christian quickly took care of business Friday night with a 46-7 win at Grace Baptist.
A 29-point second quarter turned a 14-0 lead into a 43-0 halftime margin as the Commanders climbed to 3-1 for the season and 2-0 in the East Region.
Two Friendship passer combined to throw two incomplete passes. But one of the quarterbacks, Justin Seagraves, ran for 173 of the Commanders' 325 yards, including a long of 86, and two touchdowns of 17 yards in the first quarter and 19 in the second.
Jaheim Robinson racked up three rushing scores - a 20-yarder in the first quarter and a 3- and 1-yard scores in the second.
Dorian Champion chipped in with a 52-yard punt return for a score.
Commander coach John McNeal, not wanting to lose footballs in the woods behind one of the end zones, kept Neil Kane on the bench following three of the touchdowns, though he did come in to book one. Champion and Drew Porter also ran in two-point conversions. Facing the other end zone in the third quarter, Kane kicked a 27-yard field goal.
Grace, which fell to 2-2, 1-2, broke the shutout in the fourth quarter when quarterback Cooper Knecht handed to running back Mason Long, who then threw back to Knecht for a 35-yard touchdown pass with just over four minutes to play.
Friendship will return to Pirtle Field this coming Friday for a BlueCross Bowl rematch with Davidson Academy at 7:30 p.m.
