CU women ranked 18th in poll

Cumberland women's soccer team stayed at No. 18 after the release of the first NAIA coaches' regular-season top 25 poll Thursday.
The Phoenix started off the season with wins on the road over Tennessee Wesleyan (which received votes in the poll) 2-1 and Bryan College 1-0. CU came home to take on MidAmerica Nazarene, also received votes, and recorded its second shutout of the season in the 1-0 victory moving to 3-0-0.
Cumberland traveled to Bethel and fought to a scoreless draw and followed that with a trip to No. 7 Martin Methodist that ended in 3-2 loss before returning home to collect a 4-0 victory over Asbury.
The Phoenix will begin a two-game road trip this weekend to Michigan where they will take on Madonna University on Saturday and Michigan-Dearborn on Sunday.
Junior Michaela Hawthorn has collected three shutouts helping the team rank 31st nationally for total shutouts. She also ranks 35th nationally with 27 saves.
