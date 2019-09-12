Cumberland men finish 2nd in Memphis Shootout

MEMPHIS -- Cumberland's men's golf team closed the NAIA Memphis Shootout strong Tuesday, moving up one spot to take second place on the final leaderboard.
The Phoenix carded their second-straight 292 of the tournament, overtaking conference foe, Lindsey Wilson, to finish with a 44 over par, 884. 12th-ranked Dalton State won the tournament, shooting an 858 over three rounds.
Cumberland's effort during the tournament encouraged coach Rich Williams, particularly the steady play of his top two, but he still sees much room for improvement.
"During the tournament, they had a knack for making the hard things look easy and the easy things look hard." Williams said in a release. "If they can start making the easy shots easily, the team is going to do great things this year."
Out of the 100-man field, Phoenix golfers captured two spots in the top ten. Cumberland's top two golfers moved up the leaderboard on the day, Adrian Steeger climbing one spot to finish fourth, and Isaac Walker moving up two for a sixth place finish.
Steeger started his final round shakily, scoring bogie and double bogie on his first two holes. An eagle on five and birdie on six pulled him back to even, but another double bogie saw him finish the front half of the course two over. Steeger roared back on the back nine, holing three birdies and one bogie to finish with an even par 70.
The freshman Walker played another steady round, shooting one under on the front nine off an eagle on five. Walker lost his chance at an under-par round on the final hole of the tournament, putting in for a double bogie. After a shaky round one, Walker earned his coaches praise for showing great poise in his first collegiate tournament, finishing in the top ten.
Bryson Smith finished the tournament tied for 18th. The junior sat at eight over par on the day after hole 13, but back-to-back birdies on 16 and 17 pulled him back within three strokes of tying for 10th.
Jacob Nolen more than matched his birdie total from the other two rounds on the final day of the tournament, carding four. The senior completed the front nine at one-under par, before finishing the day with a five over, 75. He shot a 233 over the course of the tournament, good for 35th place.
Reece Gaddes checked in on the leaderboard at 51st, carding a 79 on the final day of the tournament. Gaddes closed the day on a strong note, birdying three of the final seven holes.
Cumberland will next head to Bears Trace at Cumberland Mountain in Crossville for the Bryan College Invitational over Sept. 23-24.
