Cumberland opens Bluegrass play vs. Thomas More

Following a 14-6 season opening home win over Cincinnati Christian last weekend, Cumberland faces a more important, and according to its coach, challenging task today when the Phoenix visit the Cincinnati suburb of Crestview Hills, Ky., to take on Thomas More at BB&T Field.
The 12:30 p.m. CDT game is more important because it's the Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division opener.
"Obviously, our first (goal) is we want to win our division, and to do that we got to win our game," second-year Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said.
Thomas More is in its first year as an NAIA and Mid-South Conference member after moving from NCAA Division III, where the Saints were ranked in the top 25.
"They're better than Cincinnati Christian," Mathis said of the Saints, who are coming off their first NAIA win 38-14 over St. Thomas. They were outscored 54-49 by Kentucky Christian in their season opener.
"We're definitely going to have to play better than we did last week," Mathis said. "Our defense played lights out. But we can't leave all those points on the field."
Running back Monalo Caldwell ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns for Thomas More last week. Quarterback Justin Post has completed 33 of 64 passes for 545 yards and six touchdowns in two games. Mitchell Hogue has 12 catches for 141 yards while Johnny McNally has eight receptions for 178 yards. Kicker Alexander Haley was named MSC Bluegrass Division Special Teams Player of the Week after kicking a field goal and five extra points against St. Thomas.
"They like to spread the ball around," Mathis said of the Saints' spread offense. "Decent quarterback.
"They run the same defense Cincinnati Christian ran, so we haven't had to change too much there."
One game in, Cumberland already has an injury list. Wide receiver Shaw Niblett will miss the game with a concussion while running back Kris Parker, who ran for 55 yards against Cincinnati Christian, is day to day with a groin pull, Mathis said.
Bluegrass Division standings
Division Overall
Lindsey Wilson 1-0 2-0
CUMBERLAND 0-0 1-0
Cumberlands 0-0 1-0
Thomas More 0-0 1-1
Bethel 0-0 1-1
Georgetown 0-0 0-1
Pikeville 0-0 0-2
Campbellsville 0-1 0-1
Last week's scores
CUMBERLAND 14, Cincinnati Christian 6
Thomas More 38, St. Thomas 14
Reinhardt 20, Pikeville 17, overtime
Lindsey Wilson 34, Point 9
Kentucky Christian 30, Georgetown 27
Bethel 49, Bluefield 24
Cumberlands 30, Ave Maria 23, overtime
Campbellsville at Southeastern, postponed
This week's games
Saturday
CUMBERLAND at Thomas More
Reinhardt at Campbellsville
Warner at Bethel
Faulkner at Lindsey Wilson
Cincinnati Christian at Anderson
Bluefield at Pikeville
Thursday
Webber International at Cumberlands
