Cumberland's Siri named TSWA award winner

Cumberland's Ben Siri earned the Tennessee Sports Writers Association men's soccer player of the week accolades Wednesday after netting seven goals with one assist in a pair of matches for the Phoenix.
This is the first of the weekly awards for the 2019-20 academic year sponsored by the TSWA.
The Naharyya, Israel, native posted five goals in 41 minutes of action against Fisk, collecting a pair of scores in the first half, in the 12th and 16th minutes, on assists from Bakary Bagayoko and John Azar. The freshman added three more goals in the second half, including the final two of the match.
Siri scored in the 35th minute on another assist from Bakayoko and the two players switched roles for a goal five minutes later, giving CU a 3-1 advantage at the half versus Thomas University. He added a second goal on an assist from Tyler Watson in the 75th minute in a 4-3 neutral-site win for the Phoenix.
Siri was previously named Mid-South Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.
CU women's match ends in scoreless draw vs. Bethel
MCKENZIE -- No. 18 Cumberland and host Bethel played for 110 minutes, but neither team was able to find the back of the net, playing to a scoreless draw.
The Phoenix (3-0-1) limited the Wildcats to just five shots on goal, all saved by Michaela Hawthorn. She saved one shot in overtime as she and the Phoenix defense make it three consecutive shutouts in a row.
Cumberland took 10 shots in the match, with four shots on goal. Freshman Carla Hager led both teams with four total shots and two shots on goal for CU.
Haley Stevens also took three shots in the match with one off the post with 13 minutes remaining in regulation. Bethel keeper Shanay Ricketts made four saves in net.
CU had the advantage with six corner kicks to the Wildcats four and also had less fouls than Bethel 12-8.
Cumberland will continue on the road with a match Saturday at 7 p.m. against current No. 7 and future Mid-South opponent Martin Methodist in Pulaski.
