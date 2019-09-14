Cumberland women release their 2019-20 hoops schedule

Cumberland's women's basketball team will host hosting 14 games and matching up against eight teams that were in last season's final NAIA poll, according to the 2019-20 schedule that was released Thursday.
The Phoenix will hit the road for their first three games, starting off with Martin Methodist on Oct. 30. CU will then head to Nashville to take on Fisk on Nov. 2 before facing Tennessee Tech in an exhibition game in Cookeville.
Cumberland will open the doors of Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena for its first home game Nov. 7 vs. Oakwood University, followed by five more games as part of a six-game home stretch. The stretch includes tilts vs. Asbury (Nov. 12), Fisk (Nov. 19), Voorhees (Nov. 22), Brescia (Nov. 23) and Martin Methodist (Nov 26).
The Phoenix will set off for a seven-game road span that will start with Oakwood on Nov. 30 and end after the break Jan. 7. CU will start its Mid-South Conference schedule in Portsmouth, Ohio vs Shawnee State, followed by a trip to Pikeville on Dec. 5 and 7, respectively.
Cumberland will travel south to Florida before the break playing in games against Johnson & Wales on Dec. 16 and Florida Memorial on Dec. 19.
The Phoenix will return from the break and head to Murray State for an exhibition game Dec. 28.
Cumberland will resume Mid-South Conference play at home against Lindsey Wilson on Jan. 6 and will also host University of the Cumberlands (Jan. 9), Life University (Jan. 25), Campbellsville (Feb. 1), the University of Pikeville (Feb. 13), Shawnee State (Feb. 15), Georgetown (Feb. 27) and Thomas More (Feb. 29) in league play.
The Mid-South Conference Championships are set for March 6, 8-9 in Pikeville, Ky., and the 40th annual NAIA Championships will take place March 18-24 in Billings, Mont.
