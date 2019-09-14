MT. JULIET -- Kyleigh Debow scored in the 60th minute Thursday to lift Mt. Juliet Christian to a 1-0 win over Ezell-Harding.
The Lady Saints improved to 1-2-1 going into Tuesday's 5 p.m. home match against the Middle Tennessee Golden Eagles home-school team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.