DII teams open region play Friday

DI squads ready for final tune-up week
Week 2 is the start of region play for Division II teams while Division I has one more tune-up before league games kick off next week.
Mt. Juliet drew a bye week this week, giving the Golden Bears an extra week to prepare for their trip to Lebanon in next week's Region 4-A opener.
McGavock at Lebanon
The Blue Devils are coming off a 28-7 loss at Gallatin, leaving them with a lot to clean up before McGavock visits Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Field for Lebanon's home opener.
"It's never as good as it appears and it's never as bad as it appears," Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said. "But it's stuff we've got to do. It's stuff we should have fixed."
McGavock is also 0-1 following a 48-21 loss to Battle Ground Academy.
"They're very multiple … and doing a lot of things on defense which makes it hard on the offense," Gentry said of the Raiders. "Very dangerous on offense because they have kids who can take it to the house on any play. They got a lot of speed and play pretty physical at times."
McGavock's offense is led by senior quarterback Marcus Johnson.
"Everything goes through (Johnson)," Gentry said. "He was their tailback last year. They run him a lot."
McGavock runs a 4-3 defense with cover-two, three and four as well as some man in the secondary.
"You never know what you're going to get based off of that," Gentry said. "The past couple of years they've hurt us blitzing."
Gentry said the Blue Devils did come out of Gallatin healthy.
"We're pretty healthy," he said. "Nothing major."
Wilson Centralat John Overton
The Wildcats will look to ride the momentum from last week's 37-7 win over Springfield when they bus to Nick Coutras Field against an Overton team which lost to Pope John Paul II 45-7 last week.
"Hopefully, the momentum is high," Wildcats coach Brad Dedman said before Monday's practice. "We still have to correct our mistakes. We haven't played our best game in any sense of the word."
But the Wildcats won't have to correct turnovers as they cashed in on early Springfield miscues.
"We got four turnovers and when you do that and don't commit any turnovers, that's usually a good formula," Dedman said. "Two turnovers gave us a 10-point lead, which gave us confidence going to the rest of it.
"Our guys played really well, played hard. Read our assignments, and when you do that, good things happen."
Dedman said the Bobcats are athletic at the skill position and have size up front.
"They're probably one of the more athletic teams we've seen so far, and that worries me a little bit," Dedman said. "Quarterback is more of a thrower-type. He'll run with it if he has to."
"They like running the football quite a bit," Dedman said, noting the Bobcats have a huge right tackle in 6-foot-7, 285-pound Chris Washington. "They have a big offensive line."
Overton will run an even-front defense, a 4-4 or 4-2-5.
"They run to the ball really well," Dedman said. "Linebackers do a good job of reading and getting downhill."
Dedman said the Wildcats came out of Week 1 healthy.
Watertown at Nolensville
While the Knights were knocking off Antioch, 63-6, Watertown was fighting off a challenge from Gordonsville in a 19-13 victory.
While Gordonsville did indeed put up a strong effort, many of the Purple Tigers' issues were their own, namely 150 yards in penalties.
"Obviously, we didn't want to play that way, but when can play sloppy with a lot of penalties and still win, that says a lot about your team," Watertown coach Gavin Webster said. "Guys found a way to win when it came down to the wire.
"Defensively, we played well. At the end, we found a way to win."
Watertown outgained Gordonsville 283 yards to 193. But those 14 accepted penalties pushed the Purple Tigers back.
"We played behind the chains all night long," Webster said. "We couldn't get any consistency. We had a good rushing night, but you turn around and get a penalty.
"One time we were second and 35. You don't have a lot of second-and-35 or third-and-35 plays."
Watertown has enjoyed a run of good passers for a number of years. But the Purple Tigers gained just 69 yards through the air last Friday.
"We have a little speed," Webster said. "We may have to adapt on the run. We're still trying to get an identity. (Sophomore quarterback Brayden) Cousino did a good job managing the game for a young quarterback.
"Compared to what we've had in the past, we may have to do things a little bit different."
Gordonsville appeared to be keying on running back Deramus Carey, holding last year's 1,900-yard rusher to 72 on 18 carries.
Webster also gave carries to Quanterrius Hughes-Malone and Jordan Cason, who broke a 13-13 tie by breaking a tackle in the backfield at the start of a 19-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
"The season D-Ray had last year, people don't want him to come out there and run for 100-150 yards," Webster said. "Coaches are going to have to come up with a game plan that involves more than him, and we feel we have guys who can do that."
As for Nolensville, the Knights run a spread offense with a 50-50 run-pass ratio. They run a 3-4 base defense but will jump into a 4-2. One of their receivers is Tim Coutras, whose grandfather, Nick, revived Cumberland's program in 1990.
"They've got good size and they're very athletic," Webster said of the Knights. "They're a well-coached football team from what we can tell."
Middle Tennessee Christian at Friendship Christian
As disappointing as last week's 14-0 loss to rival Trousdale County was to Friendship Nation, this week's visit by Middle Tennessee Christian is more important as it's the East Region opener between the two teams generally expected to finish 1-2 in the final standings.
"This one is really big," Commander coach John McNeal said. "This is the first game that starts (everything)."
The Cougars are led by senior running back Kemari McGowan, a two-time Mr. Football finalist with over 5,000 career rushing yards to his credit. He was held to 58 yards in last week's 42-13 loss to White House Heritage and has never gotten on track against Friendship's defense.
"We've been fortunate in the past," McNeal said of McGowan. "But he's scary every time he touches it."
MTCS doesn't limit its offense to McGowan either.
"They'll spread it out and throw it," McNeal said. "In this age, you can't go one way the whole time, and they don't."
MTCS runs a 4-4 defense.
Speaking of defense, Friendship's is coming off a second-half shutout of Trousdale. And while the offense's numbers didn't look good, McNeal said considering a last-minute change at quarterback due to the broken fibula by starter Camden Hayslip, he wasn't disappointed.
"We had limited time to make adjustments after Cam (whose injury came in the jamboree against Franklin Road Academy) against a very, very athletic team," McNeal said. "After watching film, I thought there was a lot of good stuff we did and some stuff we need to clean up.
"A team like that, they won't let you make mistakes and win."
It's not known when Hayslip might return to action.
"We'll just go week to week with it and see," McNeal said.
Mt. Juliet Christianat Grace Baptist
The Golden Eagles are coming off a season-opening 21-13 win over Lookout Valley last week.
"They run the same thing they ran last year," Mt. Juliet Christian coach Dan Davis said of the Eagles, noting they have a 3-4 defense. "The running back (senior Justin Carter) and the
quarterback (sophomore Cooper Knecht) do a lot of the running. (Knecht) will throw it a little, but they're definitely a running team.
"They got a couple of big boys (in the line)."
The Saints are coming off a 35-7 loss at Goodpasture last week, leaving them with plenty to clean up.
"The biggest thing is we've got to execute," Davis said. "A lot of people, it's their first game for four quarters.
"There were a lot of positives. We just have to execute and do what we're supposed to do.
"We had some opportunities. We got to make the best of those opportunities."
Davis said the Saints escaped Week 1 largely healthy.
"We got a few banged up, but it's Week 1," he said. "We're good."
