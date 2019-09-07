MT. JULIET -- Winfree Bryant was West Wilson's homecoming guest Thursday and the Wildcats treated the Aviators rudely in a 29-0 WWMS win.
The tone was set on the opening kickoff when Winfree Bryant receiver/running back/defensive back Key Crowell suffered a broken collarbone.
"Our offensive game plan was turned on its head," Winfree Bryant coach Jody Criswell said. "We were scrambling to move guys around and it definitely affected how we played."
After stopping West Wilson on the Wildcats' first series, Winfree Bryant muffed a punt, giving the home team a short field which resulted in a 7-0 score which held through halftime.
West Wilson hit a deep pass for a touchdown and followed with a two-point conversion for a 15-0 lead late in the third quarter.
"The rest of the second half, their size wore on us some, but we couldn't get out of our own way, and they capitalized each time," Criswell said. "We fumbled deep in our territory and they punched it in. We also had an interception go right through our hands and into their wide receiver's hands on which they scored."
Criswell credited Kaiden West for making some good throws despite taking hits from the Wildcats. He hit Jakari Orange 15-yard pass on a tight end drag and Treylee Cecil deep down the sideline.
West also led the Aviators on defense, making three tackles for loss.
"Kaiden West gave great effort and showed good leadership," Criswell said. "We need to get some guys shuffled around and regroup."
Winfree Bryant will travel to Watertown's historic Robinson Stadium for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff next Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.