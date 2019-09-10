Early turnovers pile up as MJCA falls to Macon County

MT. JULIET -- Early in Friday's non-region contest against visiting Macon County, Mt. Juliet Christian was poised to deliver the first blow and take an early lead.
However, the Tigers' defense countered and landed an early knockout punch.
Macon County forced five Saints turnovers, scored 28 first-quarter points and handed Mt. Juliet Christian a 55-7 loss at Ed Suey Field.
The Tigers (1-2) scored 27 points off those Mt. Juliet Christian miscues, including two interception returns for touchdowns.
"We talked to them all week about avoiding the pressure, avoiding the pressure of the big game," Macon County head coach Kyle Shoulders said. "The last two weeks have been big rivalry games, a lot of pressure. I think we were a bit uptight entering both those games. Tonight, we came in relaxed."
The first turnover might have had the biggest impact, however. The Saints (1-2) drove to the Tigers' 10-yard line on their opening possession of the game and appeared poised to take an early lead. Tiger senior Isaac Belton erased that scoring chance with a one-handed interception in the end zone.
"High school football, college football, pro football, the issue is when you make a mistake, you've got to wipe it from your memory and play the next play," Mt. Juliet Christian head coach Dan Davis said. "Even that second drive wasn't as bad."
"But the biggest thing is we've got to grow from it, and we've got to understand that when you make a mistake, you've got to let it go and play the next play."
Macon County took advantage of that turnover, with a key play coming on 3rd-and-10 from its own 7-yard line. Senior quarterback Jon Mark Gammons delivered an 18-yard pass over the middle to classmate Cameron Mercer by stepping up into the pocket to avoid the Saints' pass rush.
Junior Ethan Jenkins opened the scoring with a 37-yard touchdown run to finish off the drive, which went 92 yards in seven plays.
The Tigers continued the onslaught with 21 points in a span of 1:45 late in the first quarter. Belton scored on a 3-yard run with 2:39 left in the opening period. Jenkins stepped in front of Saints quarterback Christian Link's pass on the next snap and ran it back 40 yards to extend Macon County's lead to 21-0.
It wasn't long before the Tigers were in the end zone again. After Mt. Juliet Christian went three-and-out on the next series, Cameron Mercer broke through and blocked the Saints' punt to set up Macon County at the Mt. Juliet Christian 4-yard line. Houston took the next carry in and pushed the Tigers' lead to 28-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Macon County wasn't done there. After Curtis Oliver intercepted a Link pass on the second play of the second quarter, Gammons found Mercer in stride for a 33-yard touchdown on the next snap.
The Saints drove past midfield on the next series, but a couple of sacks pushed Mt. Juliet Christian back into its own territory and the drive stalled shortly thereafter. A mishandled punt snap gave the Tigers possession at the Saints' 27-yard line, and Gammons hit Houston for a 5-yard touchdown four plays later, pumping Macon County's lead to 42-0 before halftime.
See MJCA/Page B6
Mt. Juliet Christian had a bad break negate what would have been its first touchdown of the night. The Saints' Jack Crouch blocked a Tiger field goal attempt, scooped up the loose ball and was headed to the end zone before an inadvertent whistle by the referee blew the play dead.
"The good news is that it's a non-region game," Davis said. "It was a (Class) 4A opponent. With that said, when you jump up four or five classifications, it is what it is."
The Tiger defense kept piling on, collecting their fifth interception of the game as Houston picked off Link and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown, though Brady Flores missed the extra point and Macon County led 48-0 with 2:31 left in the third quarter.
Link put the Saints on the board with 8:21 left in the contest with a 4-yard touchdown run.
"We showed that we could move the ball," Davis said. "We've shown that what we do works, but the biggest thing is we've got a lot of young guys and they've got to step up when it gets a little rougher and we've got to get a little tougher."
Macon County's reserves also got in on the scoring, as Ty Lowhorn's 1-yard touchdown run capped a six-play, 80-yard drive under the direction of quarterback Braydee Brooks, who played the entire second half with the game well out of reach.
Jenkins was Macon County's leading rusher with 68 yards on three carries. Lowhorn added 60 yards on three attempts.
Crouch led Mt. Juliet Christian with five receptions for 43 yards, while Montrell Walker added two catches for 23 yards.
The Saints will return to region play on Friday as they play host to The King's Academy at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.