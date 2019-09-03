FCS bounces back with big win in region opener

Dorian Champion gained 118 yards on seven carries, and added 122 yards and two touchdowns on three receptions to help lead Friendship Christian to a 38-7 win over Middle Tennessee Christian on Friday at Pirtle Field.
This was the East Region opener for both teams, as they were both coming off opening week losses at home.
Justin Seagraves, filling in a quarterback for the second straight game, added 164 yards passing and gained 99 on the ground with two rushing touchdowns.
"We had more time this week to practice our passing offense with Seagraves," said Commanders coach John McNeal.
Middle Tennessee Christian got off to a good start on the first drive of the game as Kemari McGowen ripped consecutive runs of 30 and 12 yards. On the very next play however, Champion made a diving interception of quarterback of Jackson Green to give the Commanders a quick turnover.
After gaining a pair of first downs the drive stalled and Neill Kane drilled a 45-yard punt that was downed inside the 1-yard line.
McGowen then led MTCS on its next drive, but as the Cougars got to midfield the Commanders defense began to make adjustments and stopped the drive.
"They came out early, and showed us some looks we haven't seen on film, and McGowen ripped off those runs, but we were able to tackle him in the secondary, because normally he takes those runs to the end zone," said McNeal.
After the punt by MTCS, Seagraves hit Champion in stride between two defenders from 80 yards out to put the Commanders ahead early 7-0.
The Commander defense then forced its first three-and-out of the game.
After Seagraves scampered for a 50-yard run an illegal block stalled the drive and forced a Kane 32-yard field goal to increase the lead to 10-0.
Another three-and-out led to a Seagraves 10-yard run to give the Commanders a commanding 17-0 halftime lead.
Friendship received the second-half kickoff, but Champion fumbled to give MTCS an early scoring chance at the Friendship 45-yard line. The defense stood its ground and forced a punt. Two plays after the punt, Champion took a handoff around left end and weaved his way 87 yards for his second touchdown of the night, and increase the lead to 24-0.
After another punt by MTCS, Seagraves scored his second rushing touchdown, this time from 5 yards out, for a 31-0 lead.
After stopping MTCS on fourth down on its next possession, the Commanders drove the opponents 31-yard line where the drive stalled. Kane came on to attempt another field goal,this one from 48-yards out, but the kick was no good.
"Neill is a weapon for us," McNeal said. "Anytime you can consistently kick the ball into the end zone on kickoffs it minimizes the other teams return game, especially when have a player like No. 21 (McGowen) that can go the distance on any play."
On the first play of the next MTCS drive McGowen fumbled and it was recovered by Corbin Alexander at the 17-yard line. Two plays Drew Porter scored from 11 yards to make the score 38-0.
MTCS avoided the shutout as the Cougars drove 80 yards in 14 plays, and Drew Lusk scored from 3 yards out to make the final 38-7.
McGowen ended up with 95 yards rushing on 22 carries, but only 14 of those yards came after the first quarter.
With the win Friendship improved to 1-1 for the season. This week, Commanders will stay in the region and travel to rival Donelson Christian Academy at 7 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.