WATERTOWN -- If such a thing is possible, Watertown was hotter than the weather Tuesday in a 9-0 girls' soccer win over White County.
After Lady Purple Tiger goalie Aleia Fish stopped a White County penalty kick in a scoreless match, Watertown went wild with Savannah Gross scoring four times and Ruthie Fripp and Kori Knapp notching two apiece. Taylor Thompson added a second-half score.
Watertown will travel to Baxter on Thursday for a 6 p.m. match against Upperman.
