LAVERGNE -- Alyssia Francis scored twice on Thursday night to help lift Lebanon past LaVergne 3-0.
Isabella scored the other goal. Abby Bode and Erin Ostrander assisted on Francis' scores as the Lady Devils improved to 4-2 in District 9-AAA.
Lebanon will travel to Smyrna next Tuesday for a 5 p.m. match.
Fripp leads Watertown to 3-1 win
BAXTER -- Senior Ruthie Fripp scored twice in the second half on Thursday to help lift Watertown past host Upperman 3-1 in girls' high school soccer action.
After both teams missed first-half scoring chances, Fripp broke the shutout early in the second half.
Upperman tied the score shortly afterward.
Senior Savanna Gross eventually snapped the tie before Fripp added the insurance score.
Watertown returns to the road on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. District 7-A showdown at Smith County.
