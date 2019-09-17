Friends of NRA's annual banquet will be Sept. 28

Friends of NRA banquet: The Wilson County chapter of Friends of NRA's annual banquet and fundraiser will be held Sept. 28 at the Expo Center.
An array of firearms and other outdoors items and accessories will be available at auction. Proceeds go to support gun-safety programs and shooting-related activities, in addition to local ROTC units, civic events, and Second Amendment causes.
For information about event tickets or sponsorships call Eddie Kirkus at 615-533-8721.
•••
Another CWD case: A doe in Tipton County has been diagnosed with Chronic Wasting Disease, adding another West Tennessee county to the list of those in which the deadly deer disease has been discovered.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reported 186 cases of CWD last year.
There are currently eight counties in the TWRA's newly-designated CWD Unit in which special hunting regulations will be in effect this season.
Details about the new unit and other information about CWD, is included in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide.
•••
Fishing regulations: Next year's fishing regulations will be finalized at this week's meeting of the Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission.
For the past month, anglers have had an opportunity to submit proposals and suggestions, which will be taken into consideration.
Any new regulations enacted will go into effect in March.
•••
Elk cam: Wild elk on the TWRA's East Tennessee Wildlife Management Area are becoming active with the approach of fall, and can be viewed on a 24-hour "elk cam."
The cam can be accessed on the TWRA website, tnwildlife.org.
The elk come and go at will in the open fields; sometimes the fields are vacant and sometimes they are crowded with elk.
•••
Hunters for the Hungry: The Tennessee Wildlife Federation has posted information about is annual Hunters for the Hungry venison-donation program on its TWF website.
Only deer processed by a licensed meat processor can be donated.
Once processed, the venison is distributed to the needy across the state.
•••
Wear life jackets: The TWRA encourages boaters to wear a life jacket, citing statistics that show those who do have a much better chance of surviving a boating accident.
Wearing a life jacket is mandatory for youngsters at all times when the boat is moving, including drifting, and for all passengers in boats below power-generating dams, even if the generators are not operating.
PHOTOS WELCOME: Caught a big bass or bagged some doves or squirrels? Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat
Larry Woody is The Democrat's outdoors writer. Email him at larrywoody@gmail.com.
