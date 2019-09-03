 

Middle Tennessee Christian | 0 | 0 | 0 | 7-7

Friendship Christian | 7 | 10 | 14 | 7-38

First Quarter

FCS - Champion 80 pass from Seagraves (Kane kick). 2:34

Second Quarter

FCS - Kane 32 FG. 10:07

FCS - Seagraves 10 run (Kane kick). 4:45.

Third Quarter

FCS - Champion 87 run (Kane kick) 7:13

FCS – Seagraves 10 run (Kane kick) 3:20

Fourth Quarter

FCS – Porter 11 run (Kane kick) 10:22.

MTCS - Lusk 3 run (Scott kick) 1:11.

Team Statistics

| MTCS | FCS

First Downs | 11 | 10

Rushes-yards | 42-171 | 35-261

Passing yards​ | 10 | 164

Comp.-Att-Int | 4-6-1 | 5-6-0

Turnovers | 2 | 1

Punts-yards | 6-36.5 | -45.0

Penalties-Yards | 2-10 | 7-57

Individual Statistics

RUSHING–MTCS: McGowen 22-95, Lusk 9-35, Wallace 1-25, Goins 8-15, Green 3-1. FCS: Champion 7-118, Seagraves 14-99, Porter 5-30, Robinson 7-18, Team 2-(-4).

PASSING: MTCS: Green 4-6-1-10. FCS: Seagraves 5-6-0-164.

RECEIVING: MTCS: Adams 2-7, Harris 2-3. FCS: Champion 3-122, Mathis 1-30, Eskew 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS- Kane 48.

