Middle Tennessee Christian | 0 | 0 | 0 | 7-7
Friendship Christian | 7 | 10 | 14 | 7-38
First Quarter
FCS - Champion 80 pass from Seagraves (Kane kick). 2:34
Second Quarter
FCS - Kane 32 FG. 10:07
FCS - Seagraves 10 run (Kane kick). 4:45.
Third Quarter
FCS - Champion 87 run (Kane kick) 7:13
FCS – Seagraves 10 run (Kane kick) 3:20
Fourth Quarter
FCS – Porter 11 run (Kane kick) 10:22.
MTCS - Lusk 3 run (Scott kick) 1:11.
Team Statistics
| MTCS | FCS
First Downs | 11 | 10
Rushes-yards | 42-171 | 35-261
Passing yards | 10 | 164
Comp.-Att-Int | 4-6-1 | 5-6-0
Turnovers | 2 | 1
Punts-yards | 6-36.5 | -45.0
Penalties-Yards | 2-10 | 7-57
Individual Statistics
RUSHING–MTCS: McGowen 22-95, Lusk 9-35, Wallace 1-25, Goins 8-15, Green 3-1. FCS: Champion 7-118, Seagraves 14-99, Porter 5-30, Robinson 7-18, Team 2-(-4).
PASSING: MTCS: Green 4-6-1-10. FCS: Seagraves 5-6-0-164.
RECEIVING: MTCS: Adams 2-7, Harris 2-3. FCS: Champion 3-122, Mathis 1-30, Eskew 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS- Kane 48.
