George tells Titans to take the Colts' game 'personal'

Eddie George, who will have his No. 27 retired Sunday by the Titans, along with the late Steve McNair's No. 9, addressed the current team at Thursday's practice and told players to take Sunday's game against AFC South rival Indianapolis "personal."
'I know Indianapolis for a long time has been a thorn in their side, has been a hurdle that they have to overcome, and this week in my opinion is bigger than a playoff game it's bigger than a Super Bowl, because it's the changing of power," George said of the current Titans. "Now they can establish their stamp to say, 'Hey, we're for real.' … They can go out and prove they can win consecutive weeks and be consistent. So my message to them was take this game personal."
George said he always took games against the Ravens, Steelers, Colts and Jaguars.
"It was those games that get your attention because they count twice, but more importantly it's a shift of power."
George, who was also listed on the Pro Football Hall of Fame's list of 2020 candidates, said he was very appreciative of the Titans organization and controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk for the honor of having his number retired.
"She has gone out of her way, above and beyond the call of duty, making me feel welcome, my family feel welcome, like our careers truly meant something special to this organization," George said of the honor.
He also uses the platform to carry on the legacy of McNair, who was murdered in 2009, and who will be honor posthumously on Sunday.
"Steve is always going to be my teammate till the day I die, and anytime I can talk about his legacy and share with people what type of player he was, what type of man he was and what type of leader he was in the physical form," George said. "You have to do that because it can change a life. It can spark a life. It can ignite someone to do great things."
Titans tight end Delanie Walker is appreciative of what George and McNair did for the Titans organization.
"It means a lot. Those guys paved the way for all of us that's in this locker room. Two greats, two greats who did it at a high level and did it well," Walker said. "It means a lot and I'm blessed to be able to see their jerseys retired at the stadium."
Injury update
Kevin Pamphile, who had a brace on Wednesday and apparently arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, remained out of practice Thursday, as did David Fluellen, who suffered a hamstring injury Wednesday. Reggie Gilbert was also out of practice again Thursday as he recovers from knee surgery.
