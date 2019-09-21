John Huheey hit a hole-in-one on the No. 3 hole at Five Oaks Golf & Country Club on Tuesday.
He used a 16.5-degree Hybrid to cover the par-3 149 yards.
Mike Keen witnessed the shot.
