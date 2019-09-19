Hunters for Hungry deals meals

Deer season is at hand, and the Tennessee Wildlife Federation asks hunters to consider donating some of their venison to the Hunters for the Hungry program.
Over 80 commercial deer processors across the state participate in the program, which since 1998 has provided approximately 6.5 million meals for needy Tennesseans.
Donations have increased in recent years, thanks in part to the state's robust deer herd, and also because more and more hunters are becoming aware of the program. Last year Hunters for the Hungry provided enough venison for approximately 600,000 meals.
One averaged-sized deer can make as many as 168 meals.
Venison, lean and without additives, is one of the most nutritious meats there is. It can be served in a variety of ways, from pan-fried to roasts, sausages, stews, burgers and chili. Processors can make the cuts to order.
Here's how the process works:
A hunter takes a harvested deer to one of the game-processing plants that partners with Hunters for the Hungry. Hunters can contact their local processing plants in advance to see if they participate in the program, and what, if any, cost is involved.
Processing fees vary from plant to plant. Some charge no fee to process a donated deer, while others offer discounts.
The donated deer must be field-dressed, and should be dropped off as soon as possible after harvesting to avoid spoilage.
Each deer must be accompanied by a kill tag verifying that it was legally taken.
The hunter can stipulate that all or part of the processed venison be donated to Hunters for the Hungry.
If the entire deer is donated, that's all the hunter has to do; otherwise he can return and pick up his portion of the venison when the processing is completed.
Once the donated venison is processed and packaged, the processor contacts a representative for one of the Hunters for the Hungry partners and they pick up the frozen packages for distribution.
Associations that collect and distribute the venison to the needy include the Second Harvest Food Bank and various church and civic organizations.
Any group interested in collecting some of the venison can contact Hunters for the Hungry through the Tennessee Wildlife Federation website.
By state law, only venison that has been processed by a licensed meat processor can be donated to the program. Hunters for the Hungry cannot accept venison that has been self-processed.
With the state's liberal antlerless deer limits -- three a day in most Middle Tennessee counties -- more and more hunters can harvest more than they can personally use. After their freezer is full, they can continue to hunt to provide venison for others.
The program is positive for the image of hunters and hunting, at a time when hunting is under fire from animal-rights activists and some anti-gun groups.
Hunters for the Hungry is a good cause that benefits everybody involved.
Larry Woody is The Democrat's outdoors writer. Email him at larrywoody@gmail.com.
