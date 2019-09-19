LAFAYETTE -- Resting a majority of its starters a day after playing in the Bluegrass Invitational, Lebanon's boys finished third in a Tuesday tri-match with Greenbrier and host Macon County at Macon County Country Club.
Freshman Gabe Keith led the Blue Devils with an 87. Adrian Cheesman shot an 88, Ryan Wood 89 and Carson Byrd 97 to make the team score. Evan Shipp carded a 116.
The Blue Devils shot 361 to Greenbrier's 309 and Macon County's 325.
In the girls' match, Lebanon was the only school to bring a full team, which posted a 184.
Makenzie Mohr led the Lady Devils with an 87, followed by Daryl Mitchell's 91. Caroline Wright racked up a 112.
Lebanon will play its final regular-season match at 1 p.m. next Tuesday at Pine Creek against Wilson Central and Mt. Juliet.
Castles lead Lady 'Cats in Hendersonville Invitational
HENDERSONVILLE -- Wilson Central's girls finished sixth and the boys ninth Monday in the Hendersonville H&T Invitational at Bluegrass Yacht and Country Club.
The Lady Wildcats' behind the Castle sisters, finished with 169 points. Kate Castle shot 84 and Sarah Castle 85. Molly Castle's 89 didn't qualify for the team count.
Trey Melvin's 78 led the Wildcats, followed by Ty Baker's 89, Mason Adcock's 96 and Eston Parson's 101 for a total of 364. Zac Wilson shot 113.
