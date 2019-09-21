Lebanon rolled past visiting Smyrna 25-16, 25-21, 25-9 in District 9-AAA volleyball action on Thursday night.
Addie Grace Porter produced 29 digs, four aces, three kills and an assist for Lebanon while Kendall Arnold added 28 assists, five digs and three aces; Iris Hubert seven kills, two digs and an ace and Olivia Carver 11 kills and seven digs as the Lady Devils improved to 6-5 for the season and 5-2 in district action.
Lebanon will travel to Mt. Juliet next Thursday.
Wilson Central rolls past LaVergne
LAVERGNE -- Wilson Central showed consistency in a 25-15, 25-15, 25-16 win over LaVergne on Thursday.
Sydney Dalton delivered seven kills, three digs and two aces for the Lady Wildcats while Nicole Brill added eight kills and two digs, Anna Kate Guethlein 14 assists and Lori Rocha six aces.
Mt. Juliet falls at Cookeville
COOKEVILLE -- Mt. Juliet dropped a 25-16, 25-18, 25-9 decision to Cookeville on Thursday.
Cate Von Hoven led the Lady Bears with six kills and an ace while Zoe Hayes and Allie Brady each notched nine assists, Lindsay Merritt seven digs, Krista Marlin four blocks and Devon Smotherman an ace as Mt. Juliet slipped to 12-9 for the season.
Mt. Juliet plays in the WillCo Tournament this weekend before hosting Hendersonville for Senior Night at 6 p.m. Monday.
