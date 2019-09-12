Lady Wildcats swept by Cookeville

GLADEVILLE -- Wilson Central dropped a three-set match to a strong Cookeville team 25-22, 25-19, 25-15 Tuesday night.
Ally Knueven notched seven digs and four kills for the Lady Wildcats while Taryn Wilson totaled 19 digs and Sydney Dalton five kills as Central slipped to 8-2.
Cookeville climbed to 14-3.
Lady Tigers roll past Red Boiling Springs
RED BOILING SPRINGS -- Watertown rolled to a 25-18, 25-15, 25-12 triumph over Red Boiling Springs on Tuesday.
Brittni Allison and Mackailyn Cherry combined for a block for Watertown while Sydney Murrell, finished with five aces, Abby Parkerson four and Brookelyn Davis and Alie Tunks three each.
Davis set up 14 assists while Cherry added eight and Murrell and Chloe Poston two apiece.
Murrell totaled 22 digs while Tunks supplied 17, Davis and Faith Pulley four apiece and Ali Conrad and Natalie Fountain three each.
Davis spiked 10 kills while Fountain finished with eight, Morgan Brown three, Parkerson and Allison two each and Mikayla Nix one as the Lady Purple Tigers improved to 6-0 in District 7-A action and 11-3 overall.
Watertown will return to the district road Thursday with a trip to Clay County.
Wilson Central wins at Watertown
WATERTOWN -- With military, first responders and elected officials on hand to be honored, Wilson Central downed host Watertown 25-17, 20-25, 25-18, 25-15 Monday night.
Emilee McDonald led the Lady Wildcats with 17 assists, 11 digs and three kills while Sydney Dalton added 11 kills and eight aces, Taryn Wilson 22 digs and Nicole Brill 13 kills as Central improved to 8-1.
Mackailyn Cherry set up 17 assists, Brookelyn Davis 16 and Sydney Murrell two for Watertown while Natalie Fountain spiked 14 kills, Davis nine, Mikayla Nix, five, Cherry and Brittni Allison three each and Abby Parkerson two.
Allison and Davis combined for one block, Fountain and Parkerson for another and Nix notched a solo.
Murrell managed 37 digs while Alie Tunks totaled 22, Davis 12, Faith Pulley 11, Fountain eight, Cherry five and Parkerson one.
Davis, Murrell and Cherry each served up two aces while Pulley pitched in with one.
Lady Devils go down swinging at Ravenwood
BRENTWOOD -- Playing in the high school volleyball hotbed of Williamson County, Lebanon fell to host Ravenwood 19-25, 25-17, 25-14, 25-16 Monday night.
Kendall Arnold led Lebanon with 25 assists, seven digs and four kills while Olivia Carver added 11 kills and 10 digs, Addie Grace Porter 37 digs and Avery Harris six kills as the Lady Devils fell to 4-4.
Lebanon will play host to District 9-AAA rival LaVergne on Thursday.
Friendship defeats DCA 3-0
Friendship Christian defeated visiting Donelson Christian 25-23, 25-18, 25-21 Monday at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Kaylee Scharfman supplied 26 assists, three digs and two aces for Friendship while Logan Seagraves had 13 digs, three kills and an ace; Paige Huckaby eight kills, four aces and three blocks; Mattie Smith six kills, two blocks and an ace; Sloan Stewart six kills and an ace, Aisy Dixner 14 digs and Maggie Smith four kills as the Lady Commanders climbed to 8-5 for the season and 5-1 in Division II District 4-A action going in to Tuesday's match against University School of Nashville.
Station Camp sweeps Mt. Juliet
MT. JULIET -- Mt. Juliet dropped a 25-22, 25-23, 25-23 decision to Station Camp on Monday.
Carson Van Hoven had 12 digs and two aces for Mt. Juliet while Allie Brady set up 23 assists, Keeton Brown 11 kills, Krista Marlin seven blocks and Ashlyn Lounsbury two aces as the Lady Bears slipped to 9-8.
Mt. Juliet will return to District 9-AAA action Thursday when the Lady Bears travel to Smyrna for a 6 p.m. match. The junior varsity will serve off at 5.
MJCA knocked off by Nashville Christian
MT. JULIET -- Mt. Juliet Christian lost to visiting Nashville Christian 26-24, 25-14, 25-7 Monday night.
